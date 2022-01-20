Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Drops By 26.7%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in P&F Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in P&F Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in P&F Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

Shares of P&F Industries stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 million, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.67. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.81%.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.