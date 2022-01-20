Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

TCBI stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 906,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,769. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.39.

In related news, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

