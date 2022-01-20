PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.52.

PPG stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

