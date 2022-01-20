Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 28.4% in December

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBI. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $201.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

