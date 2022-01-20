Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 30.8% in December

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 231,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEB stock remained flat at $$2.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,613. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of -0.70. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

