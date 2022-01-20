Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 30.8% in December

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 231,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SIEB stock remained flat at $$2.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,613. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of -0.70. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
