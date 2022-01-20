Digital Insurance Token Market Cap Hits $458,570.53 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $458,570.53 and approximately $18.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.00464895 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars.

