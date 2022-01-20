CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 462,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 183,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $45.37. 124,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,200. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

