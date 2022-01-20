Short Interest in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Decreases By 24.0%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CGAU traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,558. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

