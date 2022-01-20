Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $33.74 on Top Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Unifty has a total market cap of $61.10 million and $3.01 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $33.74 or 0.00084647 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.88 or 0.07291279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,867.90 or 1.00034545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00063336 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,267 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

