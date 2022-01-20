Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $59.00. 110,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,659. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

WABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

