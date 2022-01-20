Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of FLNT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 257,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.79 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Conlin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 967,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluent by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fluent by 570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 989,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fluent by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 172,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluent by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 170,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

