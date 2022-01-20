Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Rises By 21.6%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 496,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 173,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,435 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GHG stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 298,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.50%.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.