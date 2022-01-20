China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Up 21.8% in December

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 703,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 328.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 865,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,756. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

