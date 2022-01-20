Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Down 24.9% in December

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.69. 139,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,059. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $160.91 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

