Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Ai Day1 Llc Acquires 4,615 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54.

DAWN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

