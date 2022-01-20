ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Kirk Norman Brown Sells 202,326 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $10,142,602.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $22,664,964.72.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,060,450.93.

On Thursday, December 30th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $11,284,966.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 313,468 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $20,497,672.52.

On Monday, December 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $30,036,565.72.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,251,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,245. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 801.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

