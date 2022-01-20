Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 53,853 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.

CRCT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,286. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cricut by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

