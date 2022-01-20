Oxen Hits 1-Day Volume of $52,664.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $30.81 million and approximately $52,664.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,998.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.03 or 0.07355392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00316062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00876231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00071395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009330 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00462780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00256381 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,795,372 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.