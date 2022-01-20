uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Update

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 592,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Get uniQure alerts:

NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 424,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,866. uniQure has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $843.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in uniQure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of uniQure by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of uniQure by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.