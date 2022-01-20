MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Short Interest Up 24.3% in December

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in MDH Acquisition by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in MDH Acquisition by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 4,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,555. MDH Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

