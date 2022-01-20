ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 70,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,692. The company has a market capitalization of $818.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

