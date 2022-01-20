Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $262.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00139823 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

