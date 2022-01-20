RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Down 27.7% in December

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

RNR traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $167.40. 296,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,414. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.54. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.92%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

