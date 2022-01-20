BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 23.4% in December

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MIY traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. 111,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.