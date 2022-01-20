Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 1,089,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,136. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

