Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.31. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.48. 1,083,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.20. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

