Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 19,014,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,611,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.