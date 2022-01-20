Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.17

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 98 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

About Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

