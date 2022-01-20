Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.17

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 98 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

