Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
AON stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.65. AON has a 52 week low of $202.32 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.89.
AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AON will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.