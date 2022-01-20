Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AON stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.65. AON has a 52 week low of $202.32 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AON will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

