Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,605,000 after buying an additional 453,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 735,096 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,730,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,065. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

