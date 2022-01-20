Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.43

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $8.10. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 35,143 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.32 million, a P/E ratio of -412.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 30.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,434 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

