John Feliks Burzynski Buys 10,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$42,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 918,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,886,101.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$59,250.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.96 per share, with a total value of C$118,773.00.

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$13,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,550.00.

OSK stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.23. 1,859,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,707. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.08. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cormark raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

