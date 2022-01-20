Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 989,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,762. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

