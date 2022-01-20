RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,463. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

