Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.01

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.01 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 92.80 ($1.27). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.26), with a volume of 88,354 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. The company has a market capitalization of £551.88 million and a PE ratio of 15.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Seplat Petroleum Development’s payout ratio is 2.55%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

