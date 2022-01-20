Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,673.56

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,673.56 ($22.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,538 ($20.99). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,548 ($21.12), with a volume of 67,549 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,663.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,882.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

