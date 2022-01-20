Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.99

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as high as C$1.14. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 956,457 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$170.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

