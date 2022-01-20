Air Canada (TSE:AC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.24

Air Canada (TSE:AC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.24 and traded as high as C$23.32. Air Canada shares last traded at C$22.98, with a volume of 2,240,620 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on AC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.52. The stock has a market cap of C$8.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -1.0308925 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

Air Canada Company Profile (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

