Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 238,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limoneira by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

LMNR stock remained flat at $$15.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 43,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,145. The company has a market cap of $267.27 million, a PE ratio of -66.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -130.43%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.