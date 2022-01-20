Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.38. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

