Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.37

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.37 and traded as low as C$14.32. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 19,765 shares.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 94.59 and a quick ratio of 92.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$615.05 million and a PE ratio of 14.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.37.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.26%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

