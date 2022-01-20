KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,966,061 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £19.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.32.

Get KEFI Gold and Copper alerts:

In other KEFI Gold and Copper news, insider John Edward Leach bought 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($170,555.33).

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.