Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Short Interest Update

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.31. 346,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,790. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $789.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

