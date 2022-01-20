Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,351 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,751% compared to the typical daily volume of 181 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 328,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.72. Andersons has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,796 shares of company stock worth $5,525,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Andersons by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,906,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Andersons by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

