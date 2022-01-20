Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) to report sales of $181.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.30 million. Akumin reported sales of $58.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $408.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $424.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $741.95 million, with estimates ranging from $712.80 million to $771.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akumin.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 62,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $137.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -2.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.