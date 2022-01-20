Brokerages Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report $9.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.67 billion and the highest is $10.14 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $39.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.51 billion to $40.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.41 billion to $44.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.11. 1,976,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,442. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average is $183.20. Chubb has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $201.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,075,000 after buying an additional 130,707 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.