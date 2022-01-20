CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.81 Million

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to post sales of $278.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.40 million and the highest is $279.80 million. CONMED reported sales of $252.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

CNMD traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.29. The company had a trading volume of 429,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED has a 1 year low of $106.15 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

