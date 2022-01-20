Warp Finance Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $227.75 or 0.00560802 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $252,764.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.