aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report sales of $7.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at $14,210,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at $10,110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 527,275 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 302.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIFE traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 68,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,738. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.