BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post sales of $485.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.00 million and the highest is $486.90 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $479.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,385. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 102,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 43,334 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BGC Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BGC Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

